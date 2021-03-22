Australia lists neo-Nazi Sonnenkrieg Division as terrorists

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia has made neo-Nazi group Sonnenkrieg Division the only right-wing outfit designated by the government as a terrorist organization. The group, also known as SKD, joins 26 Islamic militant groups designated under Australian criminal law as terrorist organizations. SKD members have been convicted in Britain for plotting to attack the British royal family, as well as disseminating terrorist material. Australia’s home affairs minister said SKD’s listing as a terrorist organization reflected the government’s commitment to stamping out violence and extremism of all kinds. Australia was the only country inside the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing network not to have labelled any right-wing extremist organization as terrorists.