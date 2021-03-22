Asian American community in the Chippewa Valley reacts to deadly Atlanta spa shootings

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Asian American community in the Chippewa Valley is outraged after shootings at three Atlanta area spas left one person injured and eight people dead, including six Asian women.

"Sad, angry and frustrated over what's happened," said Pa Thao, executive director of the Black and Brown Womyn Power Coalition in Eau Claire.

Law enforcement officials said Aaron Long has been charged with eight counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault for the Tuesday, March 16 shootings.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said Long took responsibility, but he claimed it was not racially motivated and that he did it because of a sexual addiction.

Thao believes that's part of the issue. She said the fetishizing of Asian women has been a problem for years, with some thinking Asian women are exotic possessions or objects.

"Long didn't just go and shoot the places. There's a long history of white supremacy, a long history of colonialism, that contributed to his ideology, of his hate against Asian Americans," Thao said. "And so we need to name those out and we need to really talk about those things."

Thao said the best way to show people of color support is by training yourself to be an active bystander. She said we need to keep each other accountable and call people out for racist things.

The Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association also issued a statement on Facebook about the crime, saying they are deeply saddened for the victims and are alarmed at the escalation of violent acts targeting Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

The victims from the shootings include Delaina Ashley Yaun, Paul Andre Michels, Xiaojie Tan, Daoyou Feng, Soon Chung Park, Hyun Jung Grant, Suncha Kim, and Yong Ae Yue. Elcias R. Hernandez-Ortiz remains hospitalized with injuries.