AP source: Minnesota picks Ben Johnson as next head coach

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota has picked former player and assistant Ben Johnson to be the new head men’s basketball coach, according to a person with knowledge of the hire. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because university had yet to make the announcement. Johnson will replace Richard Pitino, who was fired after eight seasons and took the job at New Mexico. The 40-year-old Johnson is a native of Minneapolis who was on Pitino’s staff for five seasons. He played two years for the Gophers after transferring from Northwestern.