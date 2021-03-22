After election, talks underway to form new Dutch coalition

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — What is expected to be a complex process to form a new Dutch government has started. Leaders of parties that won seats in last week’s parliamentary elections are laying out their preferred coalition options. One-by-one, leaders began meeting Monday with two “scouts” appointed to take stock of possible coalitions. They will then report them to the newly elected lower house of parliament ahead of its first sitting day on March 31. The scouts come from the parties that won the most seats in the Wednesday election. The People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy, or VVD, led by caretaker prime minister, Mark Rutte, won the most seats. The centrist D66 party recorded one of its best ever election results to become the second biggest party.