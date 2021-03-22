A good dose of rainfall this week

After a windy and warm weekend of spring weather, we're turning the page towards some rainy times.

Monday will be partly cloudy to start as a pair of cold fronts spread across the upper Midwest. Temperatures will fall into the 40s over the morning. Clouds will start to roll back in through the afternoon but temperatures should rebound close to 60.

There's a slight chance for patchy drizzle later this evening, before scattered showers increase overnight. Light rain, but not for everyone, will last through early Tuesday. A trace to 0.1'' of rain will be possible for Tuesday morning, but not everyone will have it.

The most widespread rainfall will move in Tuesday afternoon. Periods of moderate rain will come and go as our system spins through the state. This rain will last into most of your Wednesday too. A widespread 1/2'' to 1''+ of rain is likely.

There's a slight chance for a short period where the rain turns over to snow. A wintry mix with some flakes will be possible, but not much accumulation is expected at this time.

Temps fall back to the 40s and 50s this week and we'll hold that trend into the weekend too.