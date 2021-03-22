2 million more Wisconsinites eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

2 million more Wisconsinites eligible for COVID-19 vaccineNew
WISCONSIN (WQOW) - Wisconsinites 16+ with certain medical conditions could get the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday.
Those medical conditions include:
- Asthma (moderate-to-severe)
- Cancer
- Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- Cystic fibrosis
- Diabetes
- Down syndrome
- Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
- Hypertension or high blood pressure
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant, blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines
- Liver disease
- Neurologic conditions, such as intellectual disabilities and dementia
- Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30-39 kg/m2)
- Overweight (BMI of 25-29 kg/m2)
- Pregnancy
- Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)
- Severe Obesity (BMI 40 kg/m2 or more)
- Sickle cell disease
- Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)
They join others in Wisconsin already eligible for the vaccine like health care workers, nursing home residents and staff, police and firefighters, some public-facing essential workers, educators and child care workers.
"As people with certain medical conditions begin signing up for vaccination appointments, we ask for everyone’s continued patience. Some places may have waitlists, but eventually everyone will be able to get protected against the virus," DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said in the release.
