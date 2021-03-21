Special Weather Statement issued March 21 at 9:54AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI
A combination of seasonably warm temperatures, gusty winds, and a
relatively dry air mass will produce elevated fire weather
conditions this afternoon across portions of western Wisconsin,
southeast Minnesota, and northeast Iowa. Relative humidity will be
lowest across portions of southwest and central Wisconsin, dipping
to around 30 percent this afternoon. Southerly winds of 15 to 25
mph will gust 35 to 45 mph, strongest west of the Mississippi River.
Any fire could quickly spread in these conditions, so avoid
outdoor burning and report any wildfires to local authorities.
Outdoor enthusiasts should use caution with off-road vehicles or
equipment that can create a spark and start a fire. Extinguish
and dispose of cigarettes properly.