Overnight chances for light rain before steadier rain moves in

It was a warm but windy spring afternoon in western Wisconsin. The vast majority of the area made it to at least 60 degrees this afternoon, and Eau Claire hit 66. The one hiccup in the weather was a gusty southerly wind that caused gusts between 35 and 40 mph area-wide.

Winds will begin to decrease Sunday night and shift northwest as a cold front moves through the area. With this front, we could see a few light rain showers overnight, but amounts won't add up to much. Overnight temperatures will be warm for this time of year in the mid 40s.

Monday itself is trending dry, but mostly cloudy. Temperatures won't be as warm as today, but will still be warm for this time of year near 60. The wind will be much lighter though, and generally less than 10 mph.

Rain chances pick back up Monday evening as low pressure continues to slide closer to our area. The chance for rain continues overnight into Tuesday, and steady rain is expected by Tuesday. Rain shower chances linger into Wednesday as well.

Rain totals from now through midweek will likely be at least a half inch, but likely close to an inch for many, with totals up to an inch and a half possible. Fortunately for spring-lovers, temperatures will be warm enough for all rain, with the exception of a very small chance for a little bit of wintry precipitation Wednesday night into Thursday.

Rain chances move out of the area by Thursday and Friday, but another system brings rain chances back to the area by next weekend.