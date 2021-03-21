Official confirms man now linked to 5 deaths

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities are still investigating claims made by a man charged in a New Jersey slaying who has said he killed a total of 16 people in multiple states. A law enforcement official confirmed Sunday that Sean Lannon is the primary suspect in the killing of his ex-wife and three others found in a car in New Mexico. The official, who had direct knowledge of the probe, could not discuss the investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The official says investigators are searching missing persons records and other police reports to try to identify any potential victims.