No. 1 seed Baylor tops Wisconsin 76-63 to advance to Sweet 16

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Davion Mitchell scored 16 points and spearheaded a dominant defensive first half, helping top-seeded Baylor to a 76-63 win over Wisconsin in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The 2021 bracket has been filled with surprises, the latest by lovable Loyola Chicago over Illinois. Not long after the Illini became the first No. 1 seed to bow out, the Bears looked every bit a Final Four favorite in the first half, smothering Wisconsin with the type of defensive pressure they played before a late-season COVID-19 pause.