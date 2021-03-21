Italian minister meets Libya’s new Tripoli government

CAIRO (AP) — Italy’s top diplomat has become the most senior western official to travel to Libya after an interim government took power in the North African County last week. Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio has discussed Libya’s Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah’s ties between the two countries along with migration. Libya has been in chaos since a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 toppled longtime ruler Moammar Gadhafi, who was later killed. Since then, the country has become the major transit point for African and Arab migrants hoping to reach Europe. Italy has a contentious deal with Libya that facilitates the return of Europe-bound migrants to detention centers in the conflict-stricken country.