Women march through downtown in solidarity, protest

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In downtown Eau Claire on Saturday, women gathered and made their voices heard, saying violence against women must end.

Event organizer Dylan Carrier said she wanted bring women together in solidarity with the movement currently happening in the United Kingdom, following the death of Sarah Everard. As we've reported, Everard was killed earlier this month after walking home alone at night in London.

Alongside a movement of solidarity with Everard, Carrier said Saturday's march was in protest of what she calls the epidemic of violence against women in the United States.



Women gathered in Phoenix Park to hear several speakers including Eau Claire Democratic Representative Jodi Emerson, before the group walked through downtown, signs in hand.

"It's been really hard to speak up about," Carrier said. "We get dismissed and put to the side just for the fact that we are women. I think there needs to change, especially in our community, because whether people see it or not, there is misogyny and rape culture that's very, very rampant in our community and in our country."

The march came to an end at Owen Park, where Carrier made her megaphone available to anyone who wanted to speak and share their experiences.