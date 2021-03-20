Wisconsin shuts down COVID-19 clinic at state fairgrounds as hospitalizations decline

MADISON (WAOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Administration announced Friday that the state will shut down the alternate care facility at the Wisconsin State Fair Park, with COVID-19 hospitalizations on the downswing.

The Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) announced the decommissioning process on Friday.

According to a news release from the office of the Department of Administration (DOA), the facility was first built in April 2020 as COVID-19 hospitalizations increased and strained the capacity to provide proper care.

“The Alternate Care Facility was constructed as hospitalizations from COVID-19 were increasing across our state to ensure that our health systems and local governments could continue to provide high-quality care to Wisconsinites,” said DOA Secretary Joel Brennan. “It not only brought relief to our hospitals but also provided quality and compassionate healthcare to Wisconsinites in their time of need.”

The facility treated 170 people with COVID-19 between October 2020 and January 1, 2021. It also provided 37 individuals outpatient treatment at the Bamlanivimab (BAM) Infusion Clinic, which opened in late December.

The facility has been in "mothball" status since February, meaning it has not been accepting new transfers from other facilities. Officials expect the park to be returned to its original condition by April.