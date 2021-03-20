Very high fire danger continues, but rain is in the forecast

Happy Spring Equinox! Meteorologically and astronomically, we are officially in spring! Today was a picture perfect first official day of spring, with abundant sunshine and highs in the low 60s in the Eau Claire area, and mid to upper 50s for most other areas.

It was a breezy afternoon though, with gusts topping out near 30 mph. The southerly wind is bringing us warmer air, but also helping keep our fire danger high.

Winds will die down some overnight, but it will still be a breezy and partly cloudy night. Winds return even stronger on Sunday, with sustained southerly winds between 15 and 25 mph, and gusts up to 40 or even 45 mph in the afternoon.

Remember: the ingredients for high fire danger are dry vegetation, strong winds and low relative humidity. The combination of those ingredients make it easy for controlled fires to become uncontrolled and spread rapidly, which is why many agencies issue burn bans.

According to the Wisconsin DNR, the fire danger is either high or very high area-wide. As tempting as it may be to celebrate the first official weekend of spring with a campfire or to burn scrap brush, check with your fire governing agency before burning, and consider holding off until the risk is lower.

The southerly wind will continue to funnel warm temperatures into our area, holding temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s overnight, and allowing temperatures to climb into the low 60s again tomorrow, likely several degrees warmer than what we saw this afternoon.

Dry conditions will remain in place through Sunday evening, but then we transition into a wetter setup to start the week. We could see a few scattered rain showers by late Sunday evening, with the chance for scattered showers into Monday. Steady rain is expected to move into the area by Tuesday, with rain showers likely into Wednesday. Precipitation chances finally taper off into early Thursday morning, when a brief transition to snow or a wintry mix is possible.

The vast majority of the precipitation will fall as rain, and after below average precipitation during fall, winter and early spring, there is a good chance we could pick up an inch of rain or more through the middle of the upcoming week.

With the exception of Sunday, daytime highs will be in the 40s and 50s most days.