UWEC’s Strand proud of team through adversity-filled season

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Friday's WIAC women's hockey championship was a game to remember, and a heartbreaking loss capped off a difficult season that the Blugolds will never forget.

The Blugolds fell short of their ultimate goal to win the O'Brien Cup with a 2-1 loss to UW-River Falls, but despite the loss, the team went the distance through a season full of hardships, and what coach Strand called "a rollercoaster ride he hopes to never go on again."

"I couldn't be any prouder of this group because of the adversity that they've gone through this year," Strand said. "To show up and answer the bell every single day regardless of what was going on away from the rink, whether it's tests or anything else that life's thrown at them, they've answered every question and every test that's been put at them. It's just a tremendous group."

Strand says the team has a lot to look forward to next season, with 20 underclassmen set to return.