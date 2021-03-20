Strong quake shakes Japan; tsunami advisory issued

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has been rattled by a strong earthquake that shook buildings in the capital, Tokyo, and caused a tsunami advisory for the country’s northeast coast. The U.S. Geological Survey put the strength of Saturday’s quake at magnitude 7.0. The shaking started just before 6:10 p.m. The quake was centered off the coast of Miyagi prefecture in the country’s northeast, which was heavily damaged during the huge earthquake and tsunami of 2011. Officials there said there were no immediate reports of damage.