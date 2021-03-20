Spectators from abroad to be barred from Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Spectators from abroad will be barred from the Tokyo Olympics when they open in four months. The decision was announced after a meeting of the International Olympic Committee, the Japanese government, the Tokyo government, the International Paralympic Committee, and local organizers. The move was expected and rumored for several months. Officials said the risk was too great to admit fans from overseas during a pandemic. The Japanese public has opposed the idea. Japan has attributed about 8,800 deaths to COVID-19 and has controlled the virus better than most countries. About 1 million tickets are reported to have been sold to fans from outside Japan.