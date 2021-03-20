Special Weather Statement issued March 20 at 4:26AM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
A combination of seasonably warm temperatures, dry air aloft, and
gusty south winds will elevate fire weather conditions today across
parts of central and east central Minnesota and west central
Wisconsin. Relative humidities of 20 to 30 percent are expected
in western Wisconsin, with values down to between 30% and 35%
expected in Minnesota. South winds will be sustained between 15
and 25 mph, with gusts to between 30 and 35 mph. These strong
winds, when combined with the lower relative humidities will
result in elevated fire weather conditions.
Use caution if burning, and always check with local officials for
the status of burn bans in your county.