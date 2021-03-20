Skip to Content

Saturday’s local sports scores

(WQOW)- Local sports scores for Saturday, 3/20

WIAC Baseball

Game 1: UW-Eau Claire 0, UW-La Crosse 13 (7 innings)

Game 2: UW-Eau Claire 6, UW-La Crosse 16 (8 innings)

Game 1: UW-Stout 16, UW-Platteville 2 (7 innings)

Game 2: UW-Stout 6, UW-Platteville 11 (9 innings)

WIAC Lacrosse

UW-Eau Claire 14, Augsburg (MN) 11

WIAC Gymnastics

UW-Stout 182.700, Hamline (MN) 181.550

WIAC Softball

Game 1: UW-Eau Claire 3, Saint Benedict (MN) 5

Game 2: UW-Eau Claire 1, Saint Benedict 9 (6 innings)

Game 1: UW-Stout 4, University of St. Thomas (MN) 12

Game 2: UW-Stout 0, University of St. Thomas (MN) 8

NAHL Hockey

Chippewa Steel 2, MN Wilderness 3

Evan Hong

