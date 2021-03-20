Saturday’s local sports scores
(WQOW)- Local sports scores for Saturday, 3/20
WIAC Baseball
Game 1: UW-Eau Claire 0, UW-La Crosse 13 (7 innings)
Game 2: UW-Eau Claire 6, UW-La Crosse 16 (8 innings)
Game 1: UW-Stout 16, UW-Platteville 2 (7 innings)
Game 2: UW-Stout 6, UW-Platteville 11 (9 innings)
WIAC Lacrosse
UW-Eau Claire 14, Augsburg (MN) 11
WIAC Gymnastics
UW-Stout 182.700, Hamline (MN) 181.550
WIAC Softball
Game 1: UW-Eau Claire 3, Saint Benedict (MN) 5
Game 2: UW-Eau Claire 1, Saint Benedict 9 (6 innings)
Game 1: UW-Stout 4, University of St. Thomas (MN) 12
Game 2: UW-Stout 0, University of St. Thomas (MN) 8
NAHL Hockey
Chippewa Steel 2, MN Wilderness 3