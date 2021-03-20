Residents rally against future plans for River Prairie townhomes

ALTOONA (WQOW) - People who are against the new townhomes planned to be built on Lake Road in Altoona took to the street on Saturday to make their voices heard.



Dozens stood along the sidewalk with signs, most saying the city government should vote no to the 36 condos that will make up the River Prairie townhomes. One concerned resident, Yuri Ripeckyj, said 36 condos would be too many homes for that amount of land. He is also concerned about emissions from nearby train tracks affecting those that would live in the homes.



Another concern Ripeckyj has is what he described as a lack of communication between the city and residents on the project, explaining that they didn't have enough time to voice concerns before the city council approved the project in August.

"At this point we're hoping that the city realizes that they have truly made a bad decision and a bad decision was followed by a bad process," Ripeckyj said.

Ripeckyj said someone within the city government needs to step up to stop this development from moving forward. However, Altoona City Planner Josh Clements said it's simply too late.

"Where we are now is the developer has the legal right to proceed with the development as it was approved, and the city does not have the ability to undo that or to compel the developer to make changes to that plan," Clements said.

On Tuesday, the Altoona city council will consider a preliminary plan, and if approved construction should begin on the development later this spring.

