Registration extended for Chippewa Valley’s National Youth Football Organization

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- A new youth football opportunity is coming to the Chippewa Valley, and you still have time to sign up for it.

The National Youth Football Organization and Gridiron Football are launching a non-contact, 7-on-7 league this spring for kids ages 6-18. Read more about the program here.

The league is still in need of players and coaches, and registration closes Sunday, March 22.

If you're interested in signing up, tap/click here.