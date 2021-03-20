Registration extended for Chippewa Valley’s National Youth Football Organization
CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- A new youth football opportunity is coming to the Chippewa Valley, and you still have time to sign up for it.
The National Youth Football Organization and Gridiron Football are launching a non-contact, 7-on-7 league this spring for kids ages 6-18. Read more about the program here.
The league is still in need of players and coaches, and registration closes Sunday, March 22.
If you're interested in signing up, tap/click here.