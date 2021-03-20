Prosecutors throw the book at money launderer for Venezuela

MIAMI (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Miami are seeking a stiff prison sentence against a Miami-based money manager. They claim Colombian-born Gustavo Hernandez Frieri is hindering their efforts to seize a $2.7 million home and other assets he agreed to forfeit when he pleaded guilty to laundering bribe payments for a corrupt Venezuelan official. The defendant pleaded guilty in 2019 to conspiring to launder money for his role in a $1.2 billion embezzlement scheme involving Venezuela’s state-run oil giant PDVSA. Prosecutors are seeking a sentence near the 10-year maximum prosecutors, alleging he tried to hide assets he was ordered to forfeit as part of his 2019 plea deal.