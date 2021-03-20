Skip to Content

Prosecutors throw the book at money launderer for Venezuela

8:51 am National news from the Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Miami are seeking a stiff prison sentence against a Miami-based money manager. They claim Colombian-born Gustavo Hernandez Frieri is hindering their efforts to seize a $2.7 million home and other assets he agreed to forfeit when he pleaded guilty to laundering bribe payments for a corrupt Venezuelan official. The defendant pleaded guilty in 2019 to conspiring to launder money for his role in a $1.2 billion embezzlement scheme involving Venezuela’s state-run oil giant PDVSA. Prosecutors are seeking a sentence near the 10-year maximum prosecutors, alleging he tried to hide assets he was ordered to forfeit as part of his 2019 plea deal.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content