Prosecutor: Man charged with 1 murder says he killed 16

WOODBURY, N.J. (AP) — Prosecutors say a man who is accused in a New Jersey murder and is considered a person of interest in four New Mexico slayings has said he is responsible for a total of 16 slayings. NJ.com reports that assistant prosecutor Alec Gutierrez alleged Friday in court that 47-year-old Sean Lannon said he was responsible for the killings in New Jersey and New Mexico along with “11 other individuals.” Authorities have yet to corroborate that claim and say there is no indication it’s true. Lannon was arrested Wednesday in St. Louis. Public defender Frank Unger challenged probable cause for the New Jersey murder charge and unsuccessfully argued for pretrial release of his client.