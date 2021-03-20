New Orleans health care workers’ heralded in ‘Dear Nurses’

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans entrepreneur is celebrating the work of frontline health care workers with an online project called “Dear Nurses.” Robert Fogarty is the founder of Dear World, a special event business and also a nonprofit storytelling site. The Dear Nurses project features his signature Dear World style: individual portraits of 39 health care workers with special messages written on their bare faces, forearms necks or chests. In accompanying personal essays, the subjects explain the sometimes cryptic messages scrawled on their skin. Those messages give insights into the challenges, pain and stress of dealing with the pandemic.