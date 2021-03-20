Germany: police clash with protesters against virus measures

BERLIN (AP) — German news agency dpa says protesters in a central city have clashed with police over coronavirus measures, with officers using pepper spray and batons against people trying to break through police barriers. Several thousand people participated in the protests in Kassel on Saturday. In addition to clashes with police there were also several scuffles with counter-protesters. In Berlin, some 1,800 police officers were on standby for possible riots, but only a few dozen protesters assembled at the city’s landmark Brandenburg Gate. Meanwhile, around 300 citizens came together on Berlin’s Unter den Linden boulevard to protest against the far-right demonstration.