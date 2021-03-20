Dog behind wheel of Jeep crashes into Door County business

DOOR COUNTY (WKOW) -- No one was hurt when a dog drove a Jeep into a business in Door County.

The owner of the dog named Callie parked at a gas station in Sturgeon Bay and went into a bakery nearby. He thinks Callie bumped the shifter into drive and the Jeep ran into the building across the street.

The business, Pearl of Door County had some damage inside. The owner told our Green Bay affiliate, WBAY-TV, that she is grateful no one was hurt. The Jeep's owner says he's sure he put the vehicle in park.