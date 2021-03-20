Big Ten struggles early after earning 9 NCAA Tournament bids

The Big Ten hasn’t started out the NCAA Tournament looking nearly as imposing as it seemed throughout the regular season. Ohio State is already gone. So is Purdue. Michigan State couldn’t make it out of the First Four. Those three results all were decided in overtime but still raised at least a little suspicion about the strength of the Big Ten after the league led all conferences with nine NCAA Tournament bids. The Big Ten is chasing its first national title since Michigan State’s 2000 championship.