Biden’s top aides unlikely to qualify for relief payments

4:04 pm

WASHINGTON (AP) — At least one group in America is unlikely to get any money from President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion economic rescue plan — his own top aides. Most of Biden’s senior West Wing advisers made far more than the threshold that would qualify them for direct payments from the president’s COVID-19 relief bill. That’s according to White House financial disclosure forms released Saturday. The documents paint a portrait of advisers whose wealth is dwarfed by those that surrounded President Donald Trump but don’t quite line up with Biden’s image of “Middle Class Joe.”

Associated Press

