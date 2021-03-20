As vaccinations lag, Italy’s elderly again pay a price

BERGAMO, Italy (AP) — While Italy is better managing its latest coronavirus surge, one thing that hasn’t changed is that those who are dying are predominantly elderly. Promises to vaccinate all Italians over 80 by the end of March have fallen woefully short, amid well-documented interruptions of vaccine supplies and organizational shortfalls. Just one third of Italy’s 7.3 million vaccine doses administered so far have gone to those over 80, with more than half of them still waiting for the first jab. The new government of Premier Mario Draghi has pledged to accelerate the vaccination campaign. It is aiming to vaccinate 80% of the population by September.