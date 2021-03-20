40-year-old Steven’s Point time capsule opened

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Students and staff at PJ Jacobs Junior High opened a 40-year-old time capsule on Friday.

The original box was originally sealed in 1979.

In 2000, students were able to open it and re-seal it in June 2001.

A hand-written message on the box reads "Do not open before the year 2020!"

"Last year we were supposed to open it," explained teacher Alicia Skarsten. "But we were gone because of COVID, so we're opening it now."

Friday, students like Claire Swiecki, Benjamin Rangel and Jackelin Rangel sifted through the aging items.

"I thought it was really cool to open it," said Swiecki. "And I'm really glad I got to be here when we did because I just think it's really cool you get to see 40 years worth of stuff."

"I think the phone pretty much stood out to me," said Benjamin Rangel. "Today's phones have a touch screen and you can only make calls with that one."

He was referring to a Motorola DPC 650, a somewhat bulky cell phone originally released in 1996.

Benjamin's sister Jackelin enjoyed some of the pictures included in the box.

"To be honest we had a little bit of fun looking through those pictures and comparing them," said Jackelin Rangel. "Like the floppy disk? We were trying to see if we can see what pictures are inside of them. That's one of our goals."

They also found yearbooks, a Moody Blues record, and cassette tapes.

Looking to the future

After re-sealing the old box, staff and students plan to build a new box to store things from recent memory.

"Yeah, we're definitely thinking about putting some news articles in there," said Sweicki. "Stuff about the presidential elections, all the social movements, stuff like that, but also things just like masks."

"Mask is number one," explained Skarsten. "Every kid is saying mask."

The 7th grade teacher added that the old time capsule contained predictions inside from 2001. She hopes current students will follow suit.

"I hope and I think we're trying to get student predictions as well," said Skarsten. "Not just about themselves, but about their family, our community, and whatever else."