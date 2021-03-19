Skip to Content

Zoos, scientists aim to curb people giving virus to animals

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Around the world, scientists and veterinarians are racing to protect animals from the coronavirus — often using the same playbook for minimizing disease spread among people. That includes social distancing, health checks and a vaccine for some zoo animals. A 28-year-old orangutan at San Diego Zoo Safari Park became the world’s first ape to receive a COVID-19 vaccine on Jan. 26. Conservationists are worried about the virus spreading among wild great apes, but aren’t currently planning a vaccination campaign. Instead, they are going to extreme measures to ensure that human trackers and researchers visiting the animals aren’t spreading disease.

