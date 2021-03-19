With rising lumber prices, is now a good time to build?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The National Association of Home Builders reports lumber prices have skyrocketed during the pandemic, and a local construction company is seeing the same thing.

Michael Arnstad, president of Arnstad Home Builders in Eau Claire, said lumber prices are up at least 100 percent.

He said before COVID, he was paying $10 or $12 per sheet of 1/2 inch thick OSB, but now he pays around $20 per sheet.

He said that can easily add an additional $15,000 to $20,000 when building a home.

Arnstad some some reasons for the price hike include high demand and a shortage of lumber due to mills operating on reduced numbers.

So, is this still a good time to build a home?

"I'd say it's still a good time to build," Arnstad said. "I think lumber prices will probably come down eventually if they get some of the lumber to come across from Canada if they open up the borders at all. So I think it's still a good time to build as long as the interest rates are low."

Despite the higher lumber prices, Arnstad believes there will still be a lot of activity this summer for building.