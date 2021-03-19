Vaccine delay in Britain stirs equity debate in India

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian health experts and activists say it’s hypocritical for Britain to blame vaccine delays on India’s Serum Institute. That’s amid a debate over equitable access, stirred by comments from top officials in London. Activists said Friday that the Serum Institute wasn’t meant to make vaccines for rich countries like Britain. After hoarding vaccines, they say London is now trying to get at supply chains meant for poorer nations. A sharp rise of cases in India has also dramatically altered India’s own domestic requirements. The Serum Institute says no “stipulated timeline” exists for the delivery of vaccines to Britain, and that it already sent 5 million doses some weeks ago.