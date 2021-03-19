UWEC women’s hockey falls to UW-River Falls in WIAC Championship

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- It would take all three games to decide which of the top-seeded WIAC women's hockey teams will be crowned O'Brien Cup champions, and in game three, it came down to the wire.

The Blugolds hosting the UW-River Falls Falcons in the winner-take-all game Friday, and the Falcons looked aggressive out of the gate. Callie Hoff fired one in for UWRF to take the lead on the power play in the first period.

It was scoreless in the second, but in the third Eden Gruber lit the lamp to tie it up at 1-1.

With just over a minute to go in the game, Holly Eckers connected with Hoff for a go-ahead goal for UWRF. The Blugolds would pull their goalie and get good chances, but it wasn't enough, as the Falcons won the O'Brien Cup with a 2-1 victory.

After a heart-wrenching loss for the Blugolds, coach Erik Strand reflected on the close game.

"We loved when we pulled our goalie in the odd man situation at the end, we had a couple looks that were just about a half-inch away," Strand said. "And that's just the way it goes, unfortunately we were on the wrong side tonight, it hurts right now."

The win by UWRF earned the school its second O'Brien Cup in a row.