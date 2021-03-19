US prosecutors say Honduras president took bribes in 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. prosecutors say Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernández accepted bribes from a drug trafficker as recently as 2019 — not just when he was running for office, as they earlier alleged. The allegation came Friday in closing arguments at the trial for accused Honduran drug trafficker Geovanny Fuentes Ramírez in New York. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Lockard said that the accused had met with Hernández twice in 2019 and bribed him. The repeated allegations against Hernández have overshadowed the allegations against Fuentes Ramírez, even though Hernández has not been charged. H with any crime. He denies wrongdoing.