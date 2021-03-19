US moves to reengage Europe in person after Trump snubs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is moving to restore closer U.S. ties with European and NATO allies after four years of snubs and tension under former President Donald Trump. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Brussels next week for the administration’s first in-person talks with transatlantic leaders. The State Department says Blinken will focus on concerns over China, Iran and Russia, climate change, cybersecurity, terrorism and energy security. Blinken’s trip is centered on the annual spring meeting of NATO foreign ministers but will also include talks with top EU and Belgian officials.