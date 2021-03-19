Twitter says it suspended Rep. Taylor Greene by mistake

WASHINGTON (AP) — Twitter has briefly suspended the account of U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, but later said the move was a an error. Greene, a Georgia Republican, has in the past used social media to promote conspiracy theories about QAnon and the 9/11 attacks, as well as violence against Democrats. She was unable to post to her account for 12 hours on Friday. Twitter later said the suspension was the result of an error made by an automated system. In a tweet sent after her account was reinstated, Greene says she doubts Twitter’s explanation.