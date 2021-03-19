Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

12:13 am Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP HOCKEY=

Class 2A=

Section 1=

Quarterfinals=

Hastings def. Northfield, forfeit

Lakeville North 5, Rochester Century 0

Lakeville South 14, Rochester John Marshall 0

Owatonna 7, Farmington 1

Section 2=

Quarterfinals=

Eden Prairie 9, New Prague 1

Holy Family Catholic 5, Chaska 1

Minnetonka 1, Shakopee 0

Prior Lake 8, Chanhassen 0

Section 4=

Quarterfinals=

Hill-Murray 7, Irondale/St. Anthony 0

Mounds View 3, Roseville 2

Stillwater 3, East Ridge 0

White Bear Lake 4, Woodbury 3

Section 5=

Quarterfinals=

Blaine 4, Osseo 1

Centennial 9, Spring Lake Park 1

Maple Grove 20, Coon Rapids 0

Totino-Grace 9, Champlin Park 4

Section 6=

Quarterfinals=

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 2, Blake 0

Cretin-Derham Hall 10, Hopkins 0

Edina 5, St. Louis Park 2

Wayzata 7, Holy Angels 1

Section 7=

Quarterfinals=

Andover 7, Anoka 0

Cloquet/Esko/Carlton Co-op 2, Duluth Marshall 0

Elk River 7, Forest Lake 5

Class 1A=

Section 1=

Quarterfinals=

Albert Lea 3, Faribault 1

Dodge County 6, Waseca 0

La Crescent 3, Mankato East/ Loyola Co-op 1

Mankato West 4, Rochester Lourdes 2

Section 2=

Quarterfinals=

Breck 5, Mound Westonka 1

Delano 6, Armstrong/Cooper Coop 0

Minneapolis 3, Providence Academy 2

Orono 5, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 3

Section 3=

Quarterfinals=

Hutchinson 8, Worthington 1

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 8, Luverne 0

New Ulm 8, Redwood Valley 1

Willmar 3, Windom 0

Section 5=

Quarterfinals=

Chisago Lakes 3, St. Francis 2

Monticello 6, Mora 1

Northern Lakes 4, Princeton 3

Pine City 4, Cambridge-Isanti 2

Section 7=

First Round=

International Falls def. Ely Hockey, forfeit

GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=

Holy Family Catholic 3, Eden Prairie 2

Minnetonka 4, Bloomington Jefferson 2

Sauk Centre 2, Foley 0

Class 2A=

Section 3=

Semifinals=

Apple Valley 3, Burnsville 1

Eastview 5, Rosemount 1

Section 4=

Semifinals=

Hill-Murray 6, Roseville 0

Stillwater 7, Mounds View 2

Section 5=

Semifinals=

Centennial 8, Blaine 5

Maple Grove 3, Rogers 2

Section 6=

Semifinals=

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 4, Wayzata 2

Edina 6, Blake 0

Section 7=

Semifinals=

Andover 8, Elk River 2

Grand Rapids 4, Forest Lake 1

Section 8=

Semifinals=

Alexandria 2, Brainerd 1, 3OT

Roseau 3, Moorhead 1

Class 1A=

Section 2=

Semifinals=

Mound Westonka 6, Hutchinson 1

New Ulm 3, Delano/Rockford Co-op 2

Section 5=

Semifinals=

Chisago Lakes 3, Breck 2

Orono 7, Minneapolis 1

Section 6=

Semifinals=

River Lakes 4, Fergus Falls 1

Willmar 5, Northern Lakes 0

Section 7=

Semifinals=

Duluth Marshall 4, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton Co-op 0

Proctor/Hermantown Co-op 10, Moose Lake Area Hockey Association 1

Section 8=

Championship=

Warroad 6, Thief River Falls 0

___

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

