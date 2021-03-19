Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP HOCKEY=
Class 2A=
Section 1=
Quarterfinals=
Hastings def. Northfield, forfeit
Lakeville North 5, Rochester Century 0
Lakeville South 14, Rochester John Marshall 0
Owatonna 7, Farmington 1
Section 2=
Quarterfinals=
Eden Prairie 9, New Prague 1
Holy Family Catholic 5, Chaska 1
Minnetonka 1, Shakopee 0
Prior Lake 8, Chanhassen 0
Section 4=
Quarterfinals=
Hill-Murray 7, Irondale/St. Anthony 0
Mounds View 3, Roseville 2
Stillwater 3, East Ridge 0
White Bear Lake 4, Woodbury 3
Section 5=
Quarterfinals=
Blaine 4, Osseo 1
Centennial 9, Spring Lake Park 1
Maple Grove 20, Coon Rapids 0
Totino-Grace 9, Champlin Park 4
Section 6=
Quarterfinals=
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 2, Blake 0
Cretin-Derham Hall 10, Hopkins 0
Edina 5, St. Louis Park 2
Wayzata 7, Holy Angels 1
Section 7=
Quarterfinals=
Andover 7, Anoka 0
Cloquet/Esko/Carlton Co-op 2, Duluth Marshall 0
Elk River 7, Forest Lake 5
Class 1A=
Section 1=
Quarterfinals=
Albert Lea 3, Faribault 1
Dodge County 6, Waseca 0
La Crescent 3, Mankato East/ Loyola Co-op 1
Mankato West 4, Rochester Lourdes 2
Section 2=
Quarterfinals=
Breck 5, Mound Westonka 1
Delano 6, Armstrong/Cooper Coop 0
Minneapolis 3, Providence Academy 2
Orono 5, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 3
Section 3=
Quarterfinals=
Hutchinson 8, Worthington 1
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 8, Luverne 0
New Ulm 8, Redwood Valley 1
Willmar 3, Windom 0
Section 5=
Quarterfinals=
Chisago Lakes 3, St. Francis 2
Monticello 6, Mora 1
Northern Lakes 4, Princeton 3
Pine City 4, Cambridge-Isanti 2
Section 7=
First Round=
International Falls def. Ely Hockey, forfeit
GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=
Holy Family Catholic 3, Eden Prairie 2
Minnetonka 4, Bloomington Jefferson 2
Sauk Centre 2, Foley 0
Class 2A=
Section 3=
Semifinals=
Apple Valley 3, Burnsville 1
Eastview 5, Rosemount 1
Section 4=
Semifinals=
Hill-Murray 6, Roseville 0
Stillwater 7, Mounds View 2
Section 5=
Semifinals=
Centennial 8, Blaine 5
Maple Grove 3, Rogers 2
Section 6=
Semifinals=
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 4, Wayzata 2
Edina 6, Blake 0
Section 7=
Semifinals=
Andover 8, Elk River 2
Grand Rapids 4, Forest Lake 1
Section 8=
Semifinals=
Alexandria 2, Brainerd 1, 3OT
Roseau 3, Moorhead 1
Class 1A=
Section 2=
Semifinals=
Mound Westonka 6, Hutchinson 1
New Ulm 3, Delano/Rockford Co-op 2
Section 5=
Semifinals=
Chisago Lakes 3, Breck 2
Orono 7, Minneapolis 1
Section 6=
Semifinals=
River Lakes 4, Fergus Falls 1
Willmar 5, Northern Lakes 0
Section 7=
Semifinals=
Duluth Marshall 4, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton Co-op 0
Proctor/Hermantown Co-op 10, Moose Lake Area Hockey Association 1
Section 8=
Championship=
Warroad 6, Thief River Falls 0
___
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/