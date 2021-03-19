Special Weather Statement issued March 19 at 2:19PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

A combination of seasonably warm temperatures, dry air aloft, and

gusty south winds will elevate fire weather conditions through

Saturday across parts of central and east central Minnesota and

west central Wisconsin. The danger will be highest in areas that

are snow-free with ground cover that is beginning to dry out.

Lowest relative humidities of 15 to 25 percent will occur during

the afternoon time frames, especially in Wisconsin. Strongest

south wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph will occur on Saturday.

Use caution if burning, and always check with local officials for

the status of burn bans in your county.