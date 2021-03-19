Special Weather Statement issued March 19 at 2:07PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Special Weather Statement issued March 19 at 2:07PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WINew
A combination of seasonably warm temperatures, dry air aloft, and
gusty south winds will elevate fire weather conditions through
this weekend for parts of north central and western Wisconsin,
southeast Minnesota, and northeast Iowa. Snow-free area fuels
(grasses, brush, and needles) are beginning to dry out. Lowest
relative humidities of 15 to 25 percent will occur this afternoon
and Saturday afternoon, especially for parts of Wisconsin.
Strongest south wind gusts of 25 to 40 mph will occur Saturday and
Sunday especially over southeast Minnesota.
Exercise caution if burning. Outdoor enthusiasts should use
extreme caution with off-road vehicles or equipment that can
create a spark and start a fire. Care should also be taken with
campfires and smoking material.