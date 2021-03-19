Spa shooting victims ID’d as Biden, Harris head to Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — The names of four additional victims in the Atlanta-area massage businesses shootings have been released, hours before President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris arrive in Atlanta to meet with Asian American leaders. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office said Friday that the four victims at two Alanta businesses are 74-year-old Soon C. Park, 51-year-old Hyun J. Grant, 69-year-old Suncha Kim and 63-year-old Yong A. Yue. Three women died at the Gold Spa in Atlanta, while the fourth woman died across the street at Aromatherapy Spa. A 21-year-old white man, Robert Aaron Long, is charged with murder in Tuesday’s slayings. He’s also accused of killing four people and wounding a fifth person at Youngs Asian Massage Parlor near Woodstock.