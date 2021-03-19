Sources: Feds have no evidence yet for GA hate crime charge

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two law enforcement officials tell The Associated Press that federal investigators have not yet uncovered evidence that clears the high bar for federal hate crime charges against a man who has been accused of killing eight people at three Atlanta-area massage businesses. Seven of the eight people killed were women; six were of Asian descent. The crime has stitched together stigmas about race, gender, migrant work and sex work. But in order to prove a federal hate crime, investigators usually need a direct link showing that the victims were expressly targeted, and look for evidence to prove the suspect was expressing racism in text messages, in internet posts or to witnesses.