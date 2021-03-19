Russian warning against NATO membership denounced by Bosnia

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnian officials have denounced a Russian warning that it will take action if the Balkan state takes steps toward NATO membership. The Russian embassy in Sarajevo previously said that “in case of practical rapprochement of Bosnia and Herzegovina and NATO, our country will have to react to this hostile act.” It was not clear from the statement what action Moscow could take against Bosnia, which has proclaimed membership in the Western military alliance and in the European Union as its long-standing strategic goal. A member of Bosnia’s tripartite presidency said Friday that Moscow’s statement represents “a veiled threat” not only against Bosnia, but also against its Western allies, including the United States.