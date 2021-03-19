Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Reed accused of sexual misconduct

A Republican New York congressman is accused of rubbing the back of a female lobbyist and unhooking her bra while drunk at a Minneapolis pub in 2017. U.S. Rep. Tom Reed is accused of inappropriately touching Nicolette Davis as the two were seated next to each other during a networking trip. Reed says Davis’ account of his actions is not accurate. The Washington Post first published Davis’ account on Friday. Reed is among members of New York’s congressional delegation who have called for Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation or impeachment following harassment allegations from several women. Cuomo has repeatedly said he won’t resign. Reed has said he’s considering running for governor.