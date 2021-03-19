Regulators let ban on utility disconnections expire

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Tens of thousands of households in Wisconsin could lose utility service after state regulators voted against extending a moratorium on disconnections. It would be the first time in nearly 18 months that utilities could disconnect service to customers who are behind on their bills. The Wisconsin Public Service Commission voted unanimously Thursday to let the moratorium expire April 15 with members citing falling coronavirus infection rates, signs of economic recovery and federal relief funding. Utilities report that more than 93,000 households and about 4,800 businesses are facing possible disconnection.