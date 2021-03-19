Powell: US economy gaining, but recovery ‘far from complete’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated his belief Friday that while the U.S. economy has been steadily rebounding from the devastation caused by the pandemic recession, the recovery is far from complete and needs continued support from the Fed. In an opinion piece posted Friday in the Wall Street Journal, Powell characterizes the economy as much improved. Yet he adds, “The recovery is the recovery is far from complete, so at the Fed we will continue to provide the economy with the support that it needs for as long as it takes.”