Plans solidify for 93rd Oscars: No Zoom, no sweatshirts

With nominations set and just over a month until showtime, details are trickling out about the 93rd Oscars and neither sweatshirts nor Zoom have made the cut. Producers Jesse Collins, Stacy Sher and Steven Soderbergh say in a statement Friday that their plan is for the Oscars to “look like a movie, not a television show.” They’ve enlisted Emmy and Tony Award winning director Glenn Weiss to direct the live broadcast on April 25. Although considerably scaled down from a normal year, the producers have said they are committed to holding an in-person event at Los Angeles’ Union Station for nominees, presenters and limited guests.