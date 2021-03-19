NY prosecutors interview Cohen an 8th time in Trump inquiry

NEW YORK (AP) — New York prosecutors have met for an eighth time with former former Donald Trump attorney Michael Cohen as part of a criminal investigation of the former president’s finances. Cohen met with investigators Friday at the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office amid a swirl of new activity in the case. Prosecutors are examining whether Trump or his businesses lied about the value of assets. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. recently obtained eight years of Trump’s tax records after a lengthy legal battle. Cohen was released to home confinement last year after serving federal prison time for tax evasion and campaign finance violations.