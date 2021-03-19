North Korea cuts ties with Malaysia over US extradition

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has announced the termination of diplomatic ties with Malaysia over its decision to extradite a North Korean criminal suspect to the United States. It’s the latest development in growing animosity between Washington and Pyongyang as the North ramps up pressure on the Biden administration over a nuclear standoff. North Korea’s Foreign Ministry says the U.S.-imposed money laundering charges against a North Korean national living in Malaysia are an absurd fabrication orchestrated by the U.S. Malaysia has long been regarded as one of North Korea’s key hubs for trade, labor exports and some illicit businesses. Experts say North Korea is taking a tough stance over the extradition that it views as part of American efforts to apply pressure on North Korea.