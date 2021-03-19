Local health care leaders on vaccine outlook

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Friday, March 19, marks one year since Eau Claire County documented its first case of coronavirus.

Health officials said things felt so uncertain a year ago, but with vaccines continuing to roll out, they believe we've come so far.

Area frontline health care workers were among the first to be vaccinated against COVID-19 back in December, and as more people in the community get their shots, health care leaders said it's worth a shot to return to normalcy.

"There's a tunnel and that light is certainly getting brighter. And it gets brighter every day," said Miriam Gehler, regional administrative director of Marshfield Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

About 4,500 COVID vaccines are administered in Eau Claire County a week, and Marshfield Clinic Health System in Eau Claire averages around 300 to 1,200.

"So good news, our vaccination rates are going up," said Lieske Giese, health director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.

White House officials expect enough doses to be available for all American adults by May.

Reporter Katrina Lim asks, "Are we ready for more vaccines when they become available?"

"Katrina, thank you for asking that. The answer is a resounding yes," Gehler said. "We are so ready. We are roughly giving about 1,200 a week on our high weeks right now, but we have the capacity to give right here in this center that you're standing in 5,000 a week."

Marshfield Nurse Manager Robin Miller said their circumstances seemed uncertain last March.

"A year ago, it was a lot scarier," Miller said. "A lot scarier than it is now. We had so many unknowns. So many things just trying to prepare for. Trying to get the units ready, trying to get the staff ready, educated. Things changed every day."

But does she believe things are starting to look up?

"We're getting excited that things may return to a new normal. We may be able to hang out in larger groups. Maybe someday we won't have to wear masks every day. So I feel like there's a lot more hope now," Miller said.

And when we asked Giese if she's optimistic about the future when it comes to COVID, she said, "Yes, absolutely. Our community has worked hard together for more than a year now. Businesses, schools, healthcare. All the partners have been working hard together to keep our case numbers as low as possible."

"Because of that collaboration, I think that we've been able to act and respond timely," Gehler said.

As case numbers go down and vaccine numbers go up, a return to normal is looking more likely. It's safe to say that optimism is in the air.

President Joe Biden set a goal of returning "closer to normal" by the fourth of July in his address to the nation March 11.